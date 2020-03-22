Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 2,202 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

PHO stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

