Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New Investment in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $114,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 147,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $23.24 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67.

