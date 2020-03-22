Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Nutrien stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.