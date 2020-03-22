Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 35 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE:SAM opened at $306.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.02 and a 200 day moving average of $376.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $258.34 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.52.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total value of $9,181,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total value of $63,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,711 shares of company stock valued at $32,742,528 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.