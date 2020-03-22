Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $258,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in VMware by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in VMware by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VMware by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.63. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

