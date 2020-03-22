ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 18.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $182.77 and a twelve month high of $319.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.32. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

