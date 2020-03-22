Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 34,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

Several research firms have commented on NGG. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

