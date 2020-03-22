Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,398 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK opened at $25.52 on Friday. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.