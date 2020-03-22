Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $261,000 Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Steris were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Steris by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steris by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,564,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steris by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

STE opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.80. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.69.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

