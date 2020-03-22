Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UI. FMR LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $128.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.22 and a 1 year high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

