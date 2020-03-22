Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,768 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,768 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,996,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,553,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 773.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 849,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVT. Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

AVT stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. Avnet has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

