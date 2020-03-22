Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,465 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 7.56% of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMFM opened at $13.49 on Friday. Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66.

