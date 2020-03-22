Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,548 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Core Laboratories worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 66,980 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.84. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.24.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.