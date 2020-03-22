Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dril-Quip worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRQ shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.