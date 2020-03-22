Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Iteris worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iteris by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 168,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Iteris by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,217,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 419,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Iteris Inc has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Iteris Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

In other Iteris news, CFO Douglas L. Groves bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

