Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,029 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $350,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 35.79%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,880.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $331,150. 17.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

