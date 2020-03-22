Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,536 Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. FMR LLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $21,036,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 90,989 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of KALV opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $32.15.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.26). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 263.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.