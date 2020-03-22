Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,078 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 222.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBI opened at $9.11 on Friday. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $133.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

PFBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Premier Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised Premier Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Premier Financial Bancorp Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

