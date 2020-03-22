33,725 Shares in MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $11.92 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MCBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

