Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $648,000 Position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Century Bancorp worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

CNBKA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.01. The company has a market cap of $328.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.18 per share, for a total transaction of $133,646.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 737,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,501,707.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,753.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 745,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,983,003.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,215 shares of company stock worth $2,275,303. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNBKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.