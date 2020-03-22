Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,831 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $8.32 on Friday. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $161.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.