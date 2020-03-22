Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Garmin stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.62 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.14.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

