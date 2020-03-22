Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Mvb Financial worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mvb Financial stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. Mvb Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Mvb Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

