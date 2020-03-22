Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 111,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 396.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,640 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRB Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,752,118 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $188,370,000 after acquiring an additional 166,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 221,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,994. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.96.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

