Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,307 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Paper by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.48. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $47.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

