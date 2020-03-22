BVF Inc. IL Acquires New Stake in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR)

BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 116,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 0.61% of Kezar Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 59,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marc Belsky purchased 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $46,152.00. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $9,880,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,980,460 shares of company stock worth $10,421,380. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KZR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

