Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $676,000 Holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Intelligent Systems worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Intelligent Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 100,000 shares of Intelligent Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,783,188 shares in the company, valued at $71,327,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

INS stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

