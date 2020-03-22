Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $701,000 Position in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $4.05 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CALA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

