Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STSA. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

STSA opened at $19.79 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.40 and a current ratio of 14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $343.95 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.