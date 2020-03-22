Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Capital were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Capital by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in First Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in First Capital by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Capital alerts:

FCAP opened at $50.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $196.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of -0.03. First Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $75.79.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

In other First Capital news, Director Michael L. Shireman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,619.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Capital Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.