National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,461 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of National Bankshares worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $288,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Green III bought 1,100 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $33,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,960.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,872 shares of company stock worth $96,118. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

National Bankshares stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.69. National Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

