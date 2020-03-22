Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,891 Shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of BayCom worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BayCom by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BayCom during the fourth quarter worth about $3,892,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in BayCom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BayCom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BayCom during the third quarter worth about $1,356,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $13.53 on Friday. BayCom Corp has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $187.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.43.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCML. ValuEngine raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BayCom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

