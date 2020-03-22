Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $24.46 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,102 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Zoom Video Communications worth $24,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,385,000 after buying an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890,787 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 982,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,836,000 after acquiring an additional 647,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,019,000. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.41.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,632.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 130,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $14,719,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,109 shares of company stock worth $71,663,260 over the last ninety days.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

