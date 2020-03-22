Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 727 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Incyte worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Nomura upped their price objective on Incyte from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Shares of INCY opened at $66.96 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $63.35 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

