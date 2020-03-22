Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after buying an additional 494,761 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $135,646,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $133,380,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 351,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.81.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $192.22 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

