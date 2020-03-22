Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 340,200 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $13,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Citigroup cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

