Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SP. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SP opened at $18.60 on Friday. SP Plus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $428.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SP Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

