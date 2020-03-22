Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $273,000 Stock Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,746,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Aqua America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 821,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aqua America by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,676,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTR opened at $34.92 on Friday. Aqua America Inc has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

