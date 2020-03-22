Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 280 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

