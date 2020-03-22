Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,057 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,066,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 161,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after buying an additional 23,254 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.29. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $100.95.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

