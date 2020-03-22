Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 346 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 88,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXIM opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $2,709,751. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

