Corie S. Barry Sells 3,513 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,513 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $199,854.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,639,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Best Buy stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

