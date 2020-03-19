Rajendra M. Mohan Sells 4,156 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $236,434.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681,869.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

