Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CEO Sells $237,107.94 in Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $237,107.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,264,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.88.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

