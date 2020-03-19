Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $3.47 Billion Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 9.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.29% of Microsoft worth $3,468,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $568,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $438,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,813 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $140.40 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.