CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,547,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,814 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,203 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,438,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,657,000 after purchasing an additional 507,997 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,356,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,076,000 after purchasing an additional 414,523 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

