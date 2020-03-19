Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Holdings Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.28% of Oceaneering International worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OII. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,290 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,468,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 657,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OII shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Earl Childress acquired 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Insiders have purchased 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OII opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

