Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.0% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $466,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $246.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.44.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

