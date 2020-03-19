Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.1% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $246.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.17. The firm has a market cap of $1,106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.44.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

