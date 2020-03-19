Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $118,000 Position in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 8.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 413,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE:ASC opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

